KWHY-TV, Channel 22 or as it's called "Canal 22," is an independent television station located in Los Angeles, California, United States. Canal 22 KWHY-TV has set the bar for investing in hyper local programming, including: award-winning local news, annual immigration forums and sponsors of major community events.
Mount Wilson
The KWHY-TV transmitter is located atop historic Mount Wilson on the San Gabriel Mountains in Los Angeles County.
Cine Mexicano Estelar
Bringing you a showcase of the very best in classic Mexican cinema.
¡¡¡6 Tellys!!! KWHY-TV 22 LOS ÁNGELES GANA SEIS PRESTIGIOSOS PREMIOS TELLY... http://t.co/By4QXgRnQs
#Informacion22 Las personas que califican al programa Head Start son las mujeres embarazadas o que tienen niños... http://t.co/Pk226k3a1Y
¡Todavía hay tiempo para participar en nuestro concurso y ganar boletos VIP al concierto de @pepeaguilar_oficial!... http://t.co/gGidkdAFEL
¡Sé parte de la Celebración de Diamante! Tu #Canal22MundoFOX quiere que seas parte de la deslumbrante celebración... http://t.co/mQVyCdewQa