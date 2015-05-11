KWHY-TV, Channel 22 or as it's called "Canal 22," is an independent television station located in Los Angeles, California, United States.  Canal 22 KWHY-TV has set the bar for investing in hyper local programming, including: award-winning local news, annual immigration forums and sponsors of major community events.

 

Mount Wilson

The KWHY-TV transmitter is located atop historic Mount Wilson on the San Gabriel Mountains in Los Angeles County.

Cine Mexicano Estelar

Bringing you a showcase of the very best in classic Mexican cinema.